Gov. Cuomo hints special election to replace Chris Collins could make sense on NY’s April primary day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Buffalo’s WBFO on Wednesday that a special election to fill the New York 27th District Congressional seat formerly held by Chris Collins could make sense coinciding on the same day as New York’s Democratic presidential primary.

“The next scheduled election is at the end of April, and there’s a benefit to doing it on a scheduled election date because then you don’t have to hold a special election just for one office,” said Cuomo, D-New York, to WBFO.

“You don’t have to have the Board of Elections do the paperwork, people don’t have to come out for one seat.”

Collins’ resignation became official at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, and not long after, Cuomo alluded to both a special election and a compressed time frame.

Most of the focus going into the 2020 primary would be on the Democratic candidates for president, but the question is, could that contest draw enough voters in a heavily GOP-leaning district to make an impact in this congressional race?