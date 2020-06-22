Gov. Cuomo: State is keeping an eye on interstate travel

NY News

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state is keeping an eye on interstate travel everyday, because although things have improved substantially in the Empire State in regards to the coronavirus, the pandemic is not over.

Cuomo said there could be a problem if people in states hit hard by the virus come to New York.

MORE | Lowest COVID-19 death rate since March 21 in New York state, less than 1% of tests came back positive

The governor said he’s fearful of large groups of people coming here from states seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.

He said it’s not an issue yet, but the state will act accordingly if it becomes one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now