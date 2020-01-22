Governor Andrew Cuomo proposes NYS Fair extended to 18 days

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed the expansion of the New York State Fair to 18 days during his 2021 budget briefing on Tuesday in Albany. The extra five days would take effect in 2020.

The Governor’s budget includes an extra $4.9 million to help expand the fair by a five-day run. The extra days will include an additional weekend and new programming at the fair, including a motor show to be held at the Expo Center and sensory-friendly days.

According to the New York State Fair Twitter account, the fair would start five days sooner than it normally would on August 21, and will end on Labor Day as usual.

The New York State Fair recently expanded from 12 to 13 days in 2017.

In August of 2019, Cuomo announced a large going green initiative at the New York State Fairgrounds. The initiative included renewable energy, like wind turbines, to power the entire fairgrounds by 2023.

Troy Waffner, the Director of the New York State Fair, commented on the fair’s possible extension. Click the player below to see what he had to say.

Governor Cuomo still needs approval from the State Legislature for this proposal to become official.

You can read more about the Governor’s budget below.