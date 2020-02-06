Governor announces $4.8M for environmental projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced two different rounds of environmental funding totaling over $4.8 million on Monday and Wednesday.
“When we support grassroots efforts to build a greener, healthier, and more sustainable New York, everyone benefits,” Cuomo said in a statement.
On Monday, Cuomo released a list of 21 community projects that would receive $1.9 million in environmental justice community impact grants. These projects are supposed to address public health and environmental issues like pollution in low-income communities and communities of color. The grant is paid by New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.
Wednesday saw Cuomo releasing a list of state park improvements budgeted for $2.9 million in state funds. All told, Cuomo aims to distribute over $700,000 to the Capital District and surrounding parks and organizations.
- New trail signage: $5,000
- Moreau Lake State Park: $20,000
- Sheridan Hollow Memorial Park and Rain Garden: $43,321.25
- Saratoga Spa State Park: $50,000
- Columbia Land Conservancy/Oakdale Lake: $100,000
- Radix Ecological Sustainability Center: $100,000
- Taconic State Park: $158,000
- Lake Taghkanic State Park: $245,000