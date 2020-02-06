Governor announces $4.8M for environmental projects

Clint and Betsy Montgomery walk among snow-coated trees at Saratoga Spa State Park in 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced two different rounds of environmental funding totaling over $4.8 million on Monday and Wednesday.

“When we support grassroots efforts to build a greener, healthier, and more sustainable New York, everyone benefits,” Cuomo said in a statement.

On Monday, Cuomo released a list of 21 community projects that would receive $1.9 million in environmental justice community impact grants. These projects are supposed to address public health and environmental issues like pollution in low-income communities and communities of color. The grant is paid by New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Wednesday saw Cuomo releasing a list of state park improvements budgeted for $2.9 million in state funds. All told, Cuomo aims to distribute over $700,000 to the Capital District and surrounding parks and organizations.