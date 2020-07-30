Guidance for New York gyms coming sooner rather than later, per Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (WETM) – New Yorkers can go back to work, get a drink at their favorite bar, and soon return to school, but there’s still one thing they can not do: go to the gym.

Gyms are one of the few businesses that remain closed in New York, but Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tells 18 News that could change “sooner rather than later.”

While there is no timeline for gyms to reopen, Hochul says that the state is working with health officials to ensure that gyms can be safe when those much-anticipated guidelines do come out.

“We are working on protocols that will make sure that when they do reopen, and they will reopen, that the environment is sterile, that the virus does not have the opportunity to spread because of the activity.”

Gyms were originally expected to reopen in phase four, which the Southern Tier entered in late June, but they were scratched from the reopening plan.

One reason Hochul says gyms are not ready to reopen is that they don’t want to move to fast after seeing cases of COVID-19 spike across the country. There are also issues with people coming off unemployment to work at a gym and then potentially have to go back on the program if they have to shut down again.

“That’s even more devastating and we don’t want to have to do that in the state of New York.”

Hochul added that she recently talked to health experts in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester who said that gyms are a “bad environment where the virus can spread more easily.

Hochul stressed that herself and Governor Andrew Cuomo “want to see all businesses reopen in New York” but that it has to be done smartly.

You can watch our entire interview with Lt. Governor Hochul below: