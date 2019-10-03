Ithaca PBA release statement in reference to Mayor’s allegations of Police Officers conduct and motives.

Last night the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association read a statement to the Ithaca Common Council, regarding Mayor Myrick’s allegations on the conduct and motives of Ithaca Police Officers during an incident on April 6, 2019, where members of the police department were assaulted while performing their duties.

Here is the statement:

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 2nd, 2019

To Mayor Svante Myrick, City Attorney Aaron Lavine and Members of the Common Council:

The Ithaca PBA represents the 56 Police Officers, Investigators, Sergeants, and Lieutenants of the Ithaca Police Department. Like the Ithaca community, the PBA is comprised of women and men from all backgrounds and walks of life. We are a microcosm of the community we serve. Although many looking at us may see only a blue uniform and badge, beneath each badge beats the heart of an individual that shares in the same range of emotion and experience as others in the community. We are not separate, but rather an integral part of the community we serve.

We understand that a career as a law enforcement professional comes with an inherent set of dangers and stresses unlike any other job. The work of a Police Officer can be rugged, dangerous, stressful, emotionally taxing and sometimes deadly. We face uncertainty and unpredictability in every call we answer. No question, when our Members come to work each day to serve this Community, they are putting themselves in harm’s way. We understand that, but expect and hope that we will go home safe and alive to our families, friends and loved ones. We had always believed and hoped that our elected City leaders felt the same way – that we should go home at the end of our shift the same way we started: healthy, safe, intact, unharmed, without scrapes, bruises, twisted ankles or lacerations, back injuries, or catastrophic traumatic injuries such as stab wounds or gunshot wounds. We would have expected and hoped that our City leaders would never have condoned brazen attacks on our Members while performing their jobs.

The PBA has remained silent in the face of Mayor Myrick making public statements not only highly critical of the actions of Members of the PBA, but out rightly accusing our Members of being racist. We have remained silent despite the Mayor and Common Council inserting themselves into a criminal prosecution resulting from one of our Members being beaten in the head and taking the unprecedented action in asking the District Attorney to drop charges against the individual arrested. Because criminal charges were still pending, the PBA chose not to publicly address this attack by the City on its Members. The PBA must, however, respond, now that a County Court judge has issued a decision dismissing the charges against the individual that is not only contrary to the law and facts of the case, but, along with the action of the Mayor and Council, has given the community free rein to physically attack our Members without any consequences.

It is easy for the Mayor, the Council, the judiciary and the public, to draw conclusions by simply watching recorded snippets of an incident. Police Officers are forced to make split second decisions, based on information known to the Officers at the time and not on 20/20 hindsight. No after-the-fact subjective review from the comfort of an office chair, without the benefit of hearing the facts and narrative as experienced first-hand by the responding Officers, can result in an accurate assessment of an incident resulting in arrests.

The facts are that on April 6, 2019, Police Officers on duty observed a physical alteration occurring on the Commons. Contrary to media reports, the Officers did not know why or how the fight started. They just saw a violent attack occurring and many individuals involved. They attempted to take the individual they observed punching and knocking down another individual into custody and he resisted. A decision was made to use the minimum force necessary to gain control over the individual, who was surrounded by a large and boisterous crowd. This was a decision made, under the circumstances presented, to prevent further violence. It was not an over-reaction and it was not racially motivated.

Making matters worse, another individual at the scene took it upon herself to intervene in the arrest. She aggressively physically attacked one of our other Members who was on the ground assisting in the arrest of the first individual. She leaned on this Officer and punched him numerous times in his head. While this was occurring, other individuals were screaming and yelling and surrounding our Members. The body camera footage unequivocally shows this unfolding. Yet, according to City leaders and the judiciary, this individual should not have been arrested.

The Officers’ actions were consistent with the Department’s training and standards as determined by the Chief of Police. The Police Department conducted comprehensive and thorough internal investigations of the April 6th incident and found that our Members acted in accordance with policies and procedures. The investigations concluded no wrongdoing on the part of our Members. Mayor Myrick has not and cannot point to any Department regulation or standard that says otherwise. Our Members not only met the standards, but they exceeded standards and expectations by restoring order to a chaotic and violent scene.

Our Officers put their best foot forward often walking into these dangerous, unknown and volatile situations with the goal of restoring order and making people’s lives better. Violent crime is on the rise and our shifts are routinely engaged in calls for service requiring multiple Officers on a scene for extended periods of time. Our call volume is at an all-time high with our Members handling over approximately 23000 calls for service each year. Our job continues to get more difficult and more dangerous. While doing our jobs as the community expects, our Members are constantly being cursed at, spit on, punched, kicked, injured, at times surrounded by mobs of angry and intoxicated people, all while being threatened with much worse on a daily basis. Our Officers engage in community policing on every shift, every day, in all areas of the city, in many different formal and informal settings and interactions. Our Police Officers do this because they want to, because they understand the value of positive human interaction. They do it for the same reasons they became Police Officers, to better our community and our small corner of the world by building relationships and protecting others. Mayor Myrick, in failing to recognize this and by accusing our well-intentioned Members of being racially motivated and biased, has through his outrageous accusation completely destroyed the morale of our Members.

The City leadership and judiciary, by giving a free ride to an individual who attempted to stop an arrest and punched an officer repeatedly in the head, have sabotaged the safety of not only our Members but of the thousands of local residents, visitors, business owners and students who are part of the Ithaca community. Since when does an arrest, even one that may be questioned, justify the assault of an Officer?

The Ithaca PBA and its Members are here to serve the greater community. We are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to help in whatever capacity we can. We ask that you allow us to do the job that we have been trained to do, the job that you have entrusted us to do, without interference. We also ask that you allow the established legal and judicial processes to proceed in an objective manner without the interjection of bias or politics. We wish to work with the community in a collaborative and productive way, with the ultimate goal being that of safety, understanding, and forward progress for everyone.

Sincerely,

Eric Doane,

President

The Ithaca PBA states that they look forward to receiving a date and time for the meeting that Mayor Myrick promised to them and Common Council.

The members of the Ithaca Police Department have been serving the citizens of Ithaca without a new contract since 2012.