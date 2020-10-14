Judge: NY’s ejection from trusted traveler program was wrong

This May 28, 2010 file photo a Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosk awaits arriving international passengers who are registered for the service at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. New York’s governor is offering to allow federal officials access to the state’s motor vehicle database but not to drivers’ Social Security numbers in an effort to persuade the Trump administration to let state residents back into Global Entry and other frequent traveler programs. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge says the Department of Homeland Security acted illegally when it ejected over 800,000 New Yorkers from the trusted traveler security programs that let vetted travelers avoid long security lines at airports.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled Tuesday, saying the exclusion of New York earlier this year was arbitrary and capricious. Furman said the government undermined the core constitutional and democratic values underlying the Administrative Procedure Act.

The act sets procedures to ensure federal agencies are accountable to the public and their actions subject to review by the courts. A message seeking comment was left with the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors in New York through a spokesperson declined comment.