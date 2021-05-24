Local birdwatchers ‘eggcited’ about the ‘I BIRD NY’ challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Birding Association is encouraging people to flock to the hobby for the “I BIRD NY” challenges.

In May the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the program. Beginning and experienced birders can learn more about birdlife in our area.

“Birdwatching is a great way to get outdoors and meet new people. Especially if you don’t want to do things inside at the moment,” said Liz Magnanti, President of the Rochester Birding Association.

Birding is soaring in popularity amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. The online database eBird reports a 37% increase in users documenting their sightings.

“I BIRD NY” is open to anyone 16-years or younger for the beginner level and the experienced Birder Challenge is open to all age groups. Participants can also win birding gear.

“Taking part in the “I BIRD NY” challenges are a sure way to grow and enrich an appreciation for the natural world,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “New York State Parks offer exceptional places for people to see and learn about a diverse species of birds in their native habitats – and we welcome participants to visit.”

But, you can even birdwatch at home.



“What’s great about birdwatching is you really don’t need anything to get started. You can just go right out into your backyard if you want to,” said Magnanti.

The Rochester Birding Association offers online resources for birding in our area. The group also hosts monthly field trips.