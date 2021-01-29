Local charities receive state funding for supportive housing construction

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the fifth round of awards from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which will provide $30 million annually to fund support services and operating costs for at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for homeless persons with special needs, conditions or other challenges.

The 179 conditional awards will help 104 community providers create housing opportunities in 41 counties across New York.

The conditional awards provide service and operating funding for permanent supportive housing units, as well as allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing projects.

The conditional awards can be found listed by region and county below:

Governor Cuomo says supportive housing has been shown to provide “stability, safety and the opportunity” for individuals and families to live in homes and communities as they make their way on the road to recovery.

“All New Yorkers, especially our state’s most vulnerable, should have access to the services they need in the communities of their choice, and the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative delivers on that commitment during a time when they need more support than ever,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through these five rounds of awards, we’re providing New Yorkers with a range of specialized housing options and support services, while helping community organizations finance construction, operate buildings and provide those critical services throughout the state.”



The awards announced today will be used to provide rental assistance and services to eligible target populations to ensure their housing stability. ESSHI has provided for the construction of more than 5,000 units of supportive housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, victims of domestic violence, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.



In total, New York has financed the new construction and preservation of more than 7,000 units of supportive housing, putting the State well on its way to meeting the Governor’s goal of creating or preserving 20,000 units of supportive housing over 15 years. The Executive Budget includes $250 million in additional capital funding to help meet that goal.



The conditional awards follow the Governor’s 2021 State of the State proposal to create new supportive housing by allowing commercial property owners to convert underutilized office buildings and hotels in New York to residential use, including affordable and supportive housing. Governor Cuomo also demonstrated his commitment to supportive housing in his 2021-22 Executive Budget proposal, which continues his $20 billion, comprehensive five-year investment in affordable and supportive housing and services to provide New Yorkers with safe and secure homes.