Lowered ‘hunting while intoxicated’ threshold takes effect statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York adjusted its standards for drunk hunting this week, as new, stricter legislation realigns hunting with driving and boating limits.

“If you’re too drunk to drive a car or a boat, then you’re too drunk to pick up a gun and go hunting,” Kaplan said. “This is a common-sense measure that corrects the law so that the standard for intoxication is the same whether you’re driving, boating, or hunting.”

Long Island state Sen. Anna M. Kaplan introduced S.2417, a law that went into effect on Monday. It amends environmental conservation law to lower the “hunting while intoxicated” blood alcohol level from .10% to .08%. The lower number is consistent with state laws for operating potential lethal cars or boats.

“This new law just makes sense to protect New Yorkers from a dangerous accident with a gun,” Kaplan maintains.