New hunting regulations protect deer from disease

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)– New regulations will have hunters thinking twice about what animals they bring over the Empire State border.

Hunters are now prohibited from bringing whole carcasses of elk, deer, caribou or moose into New York State. This change comes as the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) works to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The department describes chronic wasting disease as a fatal nervous system disease caused by abnormally shaped proteins that are spread through an infected animal. There is no cure for the disease. Commissioner Basil Seggos says, “We don’t have CWD in New York, and we want to keep it that way. With these regulation changes, we are acting to reduce the likelihood that hunters or owners of captive CWD-susceptible animals may inadvertently bring the disease into the state.”

Under the regulations, hunters can bring only certain parts of deer and related species into the state. That includes deboned meat, cleaned skull caps, antlers with no flesh, hides, cleaned jaw and finished taxidermy products.

DEC officers will be monitoring roadways along state borders and will confiscate and destroy whole carcasses that are illegally imported.