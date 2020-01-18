New legislation would allow alcohol in NY movie theaters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New legislation in New York State is designed to help New York’s craft beverage industry as well as the movie theater business.

Boosting the craft beverage industry through movie theaters is one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State goals this year. Under his proposal, customers of age could purchase one alcoholic beverage “per transaction” as long as they have tickets to a PG-13 or higher rated movie.

“Craft beverages are important, but the more important issue there is an economic development one,” Assemblywoman Pat Fahy said.

Fahy introduced a bill last May that would pave the way for theaters to sell wine and beer. One theater that is permitted to sell alcohol in the state is Movie Tavern in Camillus because it has a “full restaurant.”

“We have some really struggling movie theaters on many of our main streets in Upstate New York as well as in some of our core areas,” Fahy said.

The Alcohol in Movie Theaters assembly bill has a “same-as” senate bill with bipartisan support.