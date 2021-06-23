The new Circle of Heroes Monument to Essential Workers will open on Labor Day 2021 at New York City’s Battery Park City. (Governor’s Office)

NEW YORK — As New York honors those who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the state will open a new monument for essential workers in New York City.

The new Circle of Heroes Monument to Essential Workers will open on Labor Day at New York City’s Battery Park City.

“For you to stay home safe, a lot of people had to put their lives in danger,” Cuomo said.

The monument will consist of a circular display of 19 maple trees, representing the 19 groups of essential workers, according to the governor.

An eternal flame will sit at the center of the circle, honoring the memory of all who gave their lives to protect and serve during the pandemic.

The location was chosen by a commission of labor leaders representing all essential workers, Cuomo said.

The location of the monument will also be renamed “Essential Workers’ Park.”

“It will have an atmosphere of peace and contemplation, where people can come and remember those who were lost,” Cuomo said.

In addition to the monument, Gov. Cuomo also announced beginning Wednesday, the state is providing $25 million in child care scholarships to essential workers, extending support for working families as CARES Act scholarships end.