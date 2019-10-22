New Schoharie limo crash documents include State Police crash report

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County District Attorney’s office released hundreds of pages of court documents related to the deadly Schoharie Limousine Crash.

In the documents, DA Susan Mallery outlines her case against Prestige Limousine operator, Nauman Hussain, who has been charged with the deaths of all 20 victims.

Mallery submitted the documents to the judge on the case, to convince him to deny a request by Hussain’s defense team to dismiss the charges against him. They include 20 counts of Manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.

A detailed post-crash investigative report completed by the New York State Police is included in the documents.

The report by State Police concludes that the crash of the limousine was the unfortunate result of catastrophic brake failure due to the neglect of mandated commercial vehicle inspections and maintenance by company personnel.

The limo involved in the crash had failed multiple inspections in the months leading up to the accidents. The documents outline specific conversations between Hussain and Department of Transportation Inspector Chad Smith.

According to the documents, Smith told Hussain that the vehicle “should not and cannot be on the road.”

The documents outline an unsuccessful attempt by Hussain to register his company, Prestige Limousine for proper operating authority which is a required certification for companies who seek to put vehicles on the road holding more than 11 passengers.



The documents contain hundreds of pages that were sent in five parts. You can read the full documents by clicking the links below:

