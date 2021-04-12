New state guidance for indoor and outdoor commencement ceremonies released, effective May 1

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(WIVB) – On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new state guidance for commencement ceremonies as graduation season approaches.

Effective May 1, indoor and outdoor ceremonies will be allowed with limited capacity, depending on event size and location.

Large-scale ceremonies (over 500 people) at outdoor ceremonies will be limited to 20 percent capacity (for venues with a total capacity of 2,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies (201 to 500 people) at outdoor venues will be limited to 33 percent capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies (up to 200 people, or two attendees per student) at outdoor venues will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

For indoor ceremonies, large-scale ceremonies (over 150 people) will be limited to ten percent capacity (for venues with a total capacity of 1,500 or more.

Medium-scale ceremonies (101 to 150 people) at indoor venues will be limited to 33 percent of capacity.

Small-scale ceremonies of up to 100 people or 2 attendees per student at indoor venues will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.

Requiring proof of a completed vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is optional.

