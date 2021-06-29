New York communities receive emergency preparedness grants for first responders & cybersecurity

(WETM) – Communities across New York State are receiving grant funding to enhance their emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The funding supports training and equipment for first responders, including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams. The $7.4 million in funding supports New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams.

Funds will also help protect and secure critical infrastructure and enhance local governments’ cybersecurity capabilities.

“Public safety is our top priority in New York and this funding allows cities, towns, villages and counties to enhance their emergency preparedness capabilities so they can protect New Yorkers from a variety of threats,” Governor Cuomo said. “First responders need high quality resources to do their jobs to the best of their abilities and this funding will ensure they can acquire them. We owe infinite thanks to these teams and anticipate these grants streamlining the work they do to serve our communities.”

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs, having previously distributed approximately $81.9 million through the State Homeland Security Program.

Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state’s 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $23.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York bomb squads over 14 consecutive years.

Grantees: 12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:

Sub-RecipientRegionFunding Amount
Chautauqua CountyWestern NY$75,000
Village of EndicottSouthern Tier$100,000
Erie CountyWestern NY$150,000
Monroe CountyWestern NY$112,500
Nassau CountyLong Island$209,091
NYPDNYC/Metro$418,182
Onondaga CountyCentral NY$100,000
City of RochesterWestern NY$112,500
Rockland CountyHudson Valley$104,545
City of SyracuseCentral NY$100,000
Suffolk CountyLong Island$209,091
Westchester CountyNYC/Metro$309,091
Total$2,000,000

Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program: This program serves as a resource for 18 regional hazmat teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance hazmat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies.  Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update hazmat response plans.

Grantees: 18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:                       

Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners)RegionFunding Amount
Albany County (Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady)Capital District$150,000
Broome County (Chenango, Delaware, Otsego)Southern Tier$108,000
Cayuga County (Cortland, Tompkins)Southern Tier$72,000
Chautauqua County (Allegany, Cattaraugus)Western NY$94,000
Columbia County (Greene)Capital District$46,000
Erie County (Niagara)Western NY$172,000
Essex County (Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton. St. Lawrence, Warren, Washington)North Country$182,000
Genesee County (Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming)Western NY$196,000
Jefferson County (Lewis)North County$52,000
Nassau CountyLong Island$94,000
Oneida County (Herkimer)Central NY$64,000
Onondaga County (Madison, Oswego)Central NY$110,000
Orange County (Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster)Hudson Valley$142,000
Schoharie County (Fulton, Montgomery)Capital District$68,000
Schuyler County (Chemung, Steuben, Tioga)Western NY$106,000
Seneca County (Ontario, Wayne, Yates)Western NY$110,000
Suffolk CountyLong Island$102,000
Westchester County (Dutchess, Putnam)NYC/Metro$132,000
Total$2,000,000

Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program:  Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrol aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities.  Explosive detection canine teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites.  In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device incidents.

Grantees: 27 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity (11 new team projects; 16 sustainment projects).

Sub-RecipientRegionFunding Amount
Albany CountyCapital District$15,000
City of AlbanyCapital District$15,000
City of BinghamtonSouthern Tier$50,000
Chautauqua CountyWestern NY$15,000
Town of GreenburghNYC/Metro$49,537
Monroe CountyWestern NY$15,000
NYPDNYC/Metro$50,000
NYPDNYC/Metro$15,000
Niagara CountyWestern NY$15,000
Onondaga CountyCentral NY$50,000
Onondaga CountyCentral NY$15,000
Orange CountyHudson Valley$6,000
City of PeekskillNYC/Metro$15,000
City of PoughkeepsieHudson Valley$15,000
Putnam CountyHudson Valley$20,000
Rockland CountyNYC/Metro$15,000
Town of SaugertiesHudson Valley$15,000
City of SchenectadyCapital District$15,000
Suffolk CountyLong Island$15,000
Tompkins CountyCentral NY$49,500
City of TroyCapital District$50,000
City of TroyCapital District$14,950
Town of WarwickHudson Valley$50,000
Westchester CountyNYC/Metro$50,000
City of White PlainsNYC/Metro$15,000
Town of WoodburyHudson Valley$50,000
City of YonkersNYC/Metro$50,000
Total$749,987

Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program:  This program focuses on the enhancement of technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. These emergency responders respond to incidents involving structural collapse, trench rescue, confined space, and rope rescue situations, as well as other emergencies.

Grantees: 5 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners)RegionFunding Amount
Erie County (Cattaraugus County)Western NY$150,000
FDNYNYC/Metro$74,035
Monroe County (Genesee County)Western NY$133,559
Nassau CountyLong Island$75,000
Onondaga CountyCentral NY$75,000
Total$507,594

Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responder’s efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government owned critical infrastructure sites.

Grantees: 16 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

 Sub-RecipientRegionFunding Amount
City of AlbanyCapital Region$50,000
Town of CarmelHudson Valley$50,000
Town of EastchesterNYC/Metro$50,000
Erie CountyWestern NY$50,000
Village of FreeportLong Island$50,000
Village of HempsteadLong Island$50,000
Village of MamaroneckNYC/Metro$47,000
Town of MonroeHudson Valley$27,800
Niagara CountyWestern NY$50,000
City of OneidaCentral NY$50,000
City of SyracuseCentral NY$50,000
Town of TonawandaWestern NY$39,150
City of White PlainsNYC/Metro$50,000
City of White PlainsNYC/Metro$50,000
Village of WoodburyHudson Valley$50,000
City of YonkersNYC/Metro$49,986
Total:$763,936

Cyber Security Grant Program: This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns, and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.  Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps that have been identified through a risk assessment methodology. 

Grantees: 32 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:     

Sub-RecipientRegionFunding Amount
Albany CountyCapital District$43,674
City of AlbanyCapital District$50,000
Village of BrockportWestern NY$29,800
Chautauqua CountyWestern NY$50,000
Clinton CountyNorth Country$49,925
Cortland CountyCentral NY$50,000
Dobbs Ferry Police DepartmentNYC/Metro$8,321
Dutchess CountyHudson Valley$50,000
Village of East HamptonLong Island$50,000
Franklin CountyNorth Country$50,000
Fulton CountyCapital District$50,000
Town of GeddesCentral NY$50,000
Genesee CountyWestern NY$50,000
Village of HempsteadLong Island$50,000
Herkimer CountyCentral NY$47,675
Village of LynbrookLong Island$15,585
Monroe CountyWestern NY$50,000
Nassau CountyLong Island$50,000
Niagara CountyWestern NY$50,000
Town of North GreenbushCapital District$50,000
Oswego CountyCentral NY$50,000
Village of Port ChesterNYC/Metro$44,000
Putnam CountyNYC/Metro$18,000
Schenectady CountyCapital District$47,350
Seneca CountyWestern NY$11,757
Steuben CountyWestern NY$50,000
Suffolk CountyLong Island$50,000
City of TroyCapital District$50,000
Warren CountyNorth Country$49,500
Washington CountyCapital District$50,000
Westchester CountyNYC/Metro$50,000
Yates CountyWestern NY$50,000
 Total $1,415,587

“New Yorkers rely on the state’s public safety professionals in an emergency, and these funds will help ensure these preparedness capabilities have the funding and resources needed to protect our citizens,” said Patrick A. Murphy, Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “The Division will continue to support these vital teams and capabilities so they can continue protecting New Yorkers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

