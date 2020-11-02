New York Lottery drawing schedule changes begin Monday

(WETM) – The New York Lottery today announced a new schedule for live drawings produced from its studios in Schenectady. Effective on November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York’s Daily NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5 and LOTTO.

“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.” 

Draw GameDay of the WeekCurrent TimeNew Time
Midday NUMBERSDaily12:20p.m.2:20 p.m. (AIR AT 2:58PM)
Midday Win4Daily 12:20 p.m.2:30 p.m. (AIR AT 2:58PM)
Evening NUMBERSDaily  7:30 p.m.10:30 p.m. (AIR AT 11:21PM)
Evening Win4Daily7:30 p.m.10:30 p.m. (AIR AT 11:21PM)
Take 5Daily11:21 p.m.10:30 p.m. (AIR AT 11:21PM)
LOTTOWed. & Sat.11:00 p.m.  8:15 p.m. (air at 8:45 on Antenna TV)

The new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5 and LOTTO drawings will air during prime time.                

The drawings will continue to be aired live on the Lottery’s network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available at https://nylottery.ny.gov/draw-games. The CASH4LIFE, Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.

