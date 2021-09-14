New York ranked in top 20 happiest states in America

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In times of stress and anxiety, some of which is induced by the pandemic, researchers are finding that it may be harder to be happy as COVID continues to disrupt life.

According to data, four in ten adults are reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders. However a recent study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub searched for the states that promote the most happiness in the wake of COVID-19.

Findings of “happiness” research determined which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have claimed that happiness can be linked to good economic, emotional, physical and social health.

WalletHub specifically examined factors relating to emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment. The states that had higher ranks in these categories were determined to have “happier” residents.

Overall, Utah was found to be the “happiest” state in America with top rankings in work environment and community and environment. Ranking the least happy state was West Virginia with some of the lowest rankings in emotional and physical well-being and work environment.

WalletHub ranked New York in the top 20 happiest states. It specifically came in 18th place with high rankings in emotional and physical well-being.

New York was also found to have the fifth-lowest share of adult depression and second-lowest suicide rate. The state also ranked 13th for the lowest number of worked hours, 16th for the lowest separation and divorce rate, and 16th for lowest COVID-19 positive tests in the past week per capita.

WalletHub ranked each state using 31 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness. Each state’s weighted average was then determined across all metrics to calculate its overall score. Full findings can be found on WalletHub’s website.