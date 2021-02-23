New York releases nursing home visitation guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced new guidance for nursing home visitation on Monday, which is designed by local levels of viral transmission.
- If county has less than 5% positivity rate, testing isn’t required, but encouraged
- If county has between 5% and 10% positivity rate, testing is required (within 72 hours of visit, testing resources made available through state department of health)
- No visitation if a county’s infection rate is greater than 10%
- No visitation if a facility has a new confirmed case within 14 days
- If visitor has had both vaccine doses administered, and is 14 days removed from second dose and within 90 days of second dose, no test is required, but is encouraged
- Maximum visitation capacity is 20% of resident population of the facility
- Nursing homes must have separate room for the visit to take place, or the resident is alone in the room
Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler County are currently under the 5% positivity rate threshold.
