New York releases nursing home visitation guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced new guidance for nursing home visitation on Monday, which is designed by local levels of viral transmission.

If county has less than 5% positivity rate, testing isn’t required, but encouraged

If county has between 5% and 10% positivity rate, testing is required (within 72 hours of visit, testing resources made available through state department of health)

No visitation if a county’s infection rate is greater than 10%

No visitation if a facility has a new confirmed case within 14 days

If visitor has had both vaccine doses administered, and is 14 days removed from second dose and within 90 days of second dose, no test is required, but is encouraged

Maximum visitation capacity is 20% of resident population of the facility

Nursing homes must have separate room for the visit to take place, or the resident is alone in the room

Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler County are currently under the 5% positivity rate threshold.

Listen to the full briefing:

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.