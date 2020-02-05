New York State Police urge drivers to obey ‘Move Over Law,’ striving to keep everyone safe

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, there have been a string of troubling crashes on the roads, specifically dealing with drivers who aren’t obeying the New York State Move Over Law.

On Monday, New York State Police held a news conference to drive home the message, urging drivers to follow the law. Officials from Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties attended.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to give everybody a wake-up call,” explained Sheriff Robert Maciol with Oneida County.

It was only two weeks ago when the state trooper investigating an accident on Onondaga Lake Parkway was struck in her vehicle after a driver failed to move over.

The officer survived the crash and wasn’t seriously injured. However, she still has issues with her back and neck and still hasn’t returned to duty.

Behind the podium, police showed her patrol car, giving all of us a vivid reminder of just how important New York State’s Move Over Law is.

“This is for everyone’s safety. Certainly, first and foremost, the Trooper that was in this vehicle, but also for the safety of the other motorists on the road,” said Maciol.

The Move Over Law requires all drivers to use caution while approaching a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s red, white, blue, green, or yellow…they need to slow down and if possible, move over and use due care as they’re approaching that vehicle,” said Major Philip Rougeux, New York State Police Troop D Commander.

The law was passed in 2010 in honor of Trooper Robert. W Ambrose and Sheriff Deputy Glenn M. Searles. Both died after being struck by a vehicle while they were stopped on the shoulder of the road.

In 2012, the act was amended and now includes not only police, fire and ambulance vehicles, but also hazard and maintenance vehicles, that display amber lights.

The law states that all motorists must slow down and move one full lane away from the stopped vehicle, in order to avoid collision.

If you can’t move over, drivers still need to slow down and move over as much as possible, to keep you and those around you safe.

If convicted, New York State Move Over Law penalties include:

Fine: $150 and $93 surcharge

$150 and $93 surcharge Points: 2 points

“These are men and women out there protecting our communities, working on the infrastructure in our communities, helping stranded motorists in our communities, and we have to give them the protection that they need,” said Maciol.

In 2019, 26 state police cars were struck. This year, there will be dedicated patrols on the roads to ticket drivers who fail to move over.

To watch the full press conference, click here.