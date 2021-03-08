New York State restaurants to increase to 75% capacity, local restaurant owner reacts

(WIVB)– With coronavirus numbers improving across New York, the state is easing restrictions on restaurants.

The governor announced Sunday, restaurants can open at 75% capacity, outside of New York City beginning March 19.

A number of local businesses have been suing the state to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including Mooney’s.

The owner says the change is good, but other rules will make it difficult to increase capacity.

“Any bit we can get is is exciting. It means hopefully headed to the end of this whole thing, but once again being at 6 feet distance social distancing it’s hard to get above 50% capacity.” Christopher McCann, Owner, Mooney’s

NYS says if COVID-19 numbers change between now and March 19 adjustments will be made as necessary.

The bill does allow the governor to extend or modify current directives, and the governor is announcing he will expand restaurant capacity to 75% outside NYC, effective March 19. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 7, 2021

The legislature has five days to review the change.