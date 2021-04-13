New Yorkers on Social Security to receive $1,400 payments

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Those receiving Social Security as well as others who have not yet received their Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 through the American Rescue Plan can expect to see electronic payments deposited into their bank accounts or loaded onto their Direct Express Cards.

The latest round of electronic payments applies specifically to those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits and who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto the Direct Express Cards where they receive Social Security benefits. Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days.

New Yorkers are encouraged to check the status of their payment by using the IRS “Get My Payment” tool

“House Democrats fought hard to advance our American Rescue Plan because we promised direct money in people’s pockets to help carry them through this COVID crisis,” said Congressman Paul Tonko said. “With this vital lifeline signed into law, Americans will have the resources to pay bills and put food on the table. While this is heartening news, there is still much work to be done. I will continue fighting to ensure our Capital Region and beyond is delivered the support they need to weather this storm.”