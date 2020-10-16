New York’s plastic bag ban goes into effect Monday

NY News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers need to prepare for no plastic. The plastic bag ban, which passed through the state legislature last year, was originally supposed be enforced this past March before being pushed back. Enforcement of the ban now goes into effect starting on Monday, October 19.

This means the plastic bags you get in grocery stores and in your takeout meals will be no longer. The law would prohibit essentially any bag made of plastic, whether nylon, polyester, or other plastics. This also means you will need to bring your own reusable bag to grocery shop. 

Some stores will be offering paper bags at a small fee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now