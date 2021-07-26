No Kid Hungry awards nearly $1M for summer meals across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many struggling families statewide, summer represents the hungriest time of year, because students can’t get lunch if school is not in session. In New York, 20% of kids—25%, in New York City—face food insecurity every day.

To that end, the advocacy group No Kid Hungry announced $984,000 in grant awards to over 45 schools and organizations to expand summer meal programs. No Kids Hungry says their campaign has invested over $3.8 million to feed young New Yorkers since the pandemic began.

Pandemic-related waivers mean that these community organizations can offer deliveries, or grab ‘n go or bundled meals to all kids and teens for free. Listed below are the recipients, meant to spend the grant money on equipment, meal delivery, refrigeration, and transportation costs to safely feed as many kids as possible: