Nursing home providers suing NY over drastic medical cuts

NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — Nursing home providers across the state are suing New York for recent multi-million dollar medical cuts.

‘Nursing Home Community’ is a coalition of nursing home providers. It’s taking the state to court over the recent changes to Medicaid that went into effect in July.

The State Department of Health changed its reimbursement formula for nursing homes — with the goal of improving accuracy and cutting down on abuse.

The lawsuit said it’ll lead to a $350 million cut in funding.

It also says the state is unfairly targeting nursing homes, and putting patients and caregivers in jeopardy.