NY bridges receive infrastructure funding; Which local bridges are in “poor” condition?

(WETM) – New York will receive $1.89 billion from the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program), made possible by the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway systems.

New York will receive $1.89 billion under the new program to address highway bridge needs. The funding will help improve the condition of more than 1,600 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 9,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The Department of Transportation released information regarding all bridges in the country with their age and condition. Here is how bridges in the Southern Tier fair and which could receive funding for repairs.

Chemung County – 255 total bridges

  • Average age of a bridge in Chemung County: 44 years
  • 94 bridges in “good” condition
  • 134 bridges in “fair” condition
  • 27 bridges in “poor” condition
  • Percentage in good condition: 36.8%
  • Percentage in fair condition: 52.5%
  • Percentage in poor condition: 10.5%

All of the bridges in Chemung County can be read below or expanded by hitting the full-screen button on the right.

Southern Tier Bridges – Chemung County by George Stockburger on Scribd

Schuyler County – 100 total bridges

  • Average age of a bridge in Schuyler County: 40 years
  • 33 bridges in “good” condition
  • 60 bridges in “fair” condition
  • 7 bridges in “poor” condition
  • Percentage in good condition: 33%
  • Percentage in fair condition: 60%
  • Percentage in poor condition: 7%

All of the bridges in Schuyler County can be read below or expanded by hitting the full-screen button on the right.

Southern Tier Bridges – Schuyler County by George Stockburger on Scribd

Steuben County – 629 total bridges

  • Average age of a bridge in Steuben County: 37 years
  • 241 bridges in “good” condition
  • 348 bridges in “fair” condition
  • 40 bridges in “poor” condition
  • Percentage in good condition: 38.3%
  • Percentage in fair condition: 55.3%
  • Percentage in poor condition: 6%

All of the bridges in Steuben County can be read below or expanded by hitting the full-screen button on the right.

Southern Tier Bridges – Steuben County by George Stockburger on Scribd

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities.”

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. More than 45,000 bridges in the United States are considered to be in poor condition.

