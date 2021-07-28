NY Court System to implement COVID testing for unvaccinated judges, employees

(NEWS10)- The New York Court System said following new state guidance, they will regularly test judges and non-judicial employees for COVID-19 if they have not been vaccinated.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said all state employees and patient-facing health care workers would be mandated to get vaccinated for COVID on Wednesday. He set a goal for the mandate to become effective by Labor Day.

As judges and non-judicial employees, unvaccinated state employees will have the option to get regularly tested for COVID or get vaccinated. Health care employees will not be given the option to get tested regularly, they must get the vaccine.

The Court System said they are encouraging judges and employees to get vaccinated. They said details about the testing program will be announced in the near future.