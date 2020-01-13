NY governor Andrew Cuomo going to Puerto Rico after multiple earthquakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WETM) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes.

The Democrat’s office says he plans to travel to Puerto Rico Tuesday and Wednesday.

“New York has been a tremendous supporter on the recovery of Hurricane Maria. Now, they get hit with earthquakes and it is ongoing. So we will go down tomorrow,” said Governor Cuomo. “The point of the visit is basically to assess the damage and determine how we can best help… to find out what we can do to help. Can we help with engineering, can we help with the power plant, can we help with supplies? What do they need that we can best provide.”

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, with more than 1,280 earthquakes, of which more than 100 were felt and more than 70 were of magnitude 3.5 or greater. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The director of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority has ordered the temporary closure of the company’s largest plant, which crews had been inspecting for damage caused by earlier quakes.

Cuomo said New York has been sending state power authority officials to assist in recovery efforts.