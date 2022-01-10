NY lawmakers reject maps from the Independent Redistricting Commission

ALBANY, NY (WETM) – New York lawmakers have rejected the proposed redrawn district maps that were presented by the Independent Redistricting Commission last week.

Last week the bi-partisan commission was supposed to come to a consensus on one set of maps to forward to lawmakers, but instead Democrats and Republicans couldn’t come to an agreement and ended up each sending their own competing proposals.

Members of the legislature voted on Monday, to reject the maps, which means the commission gets one more chance to come to an agreement. They will have until January 25th, and if lawmakers reject the maps again the Democrat-held legislature will ultimately draw their own map.

