NY State of Health 2021 sign up deadline pushed back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s official health plan marketplace says that the deadline to sign up—last set for December 15—would be pushed back two weeks. New Yorkers who qualify for Qualified Health Plan coverage starting January 1 now have until December 31 to sign up.

The announcement that there is still time to sign up for coverage through New York State of Health came Thursday morning. “As the pandemic continues, it is especially important for New Yorkers to have access to high-quality, affordable health insurance,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “If you are not insured, don’t wait to sign up. Make 2021 the year you have the health insurance you deserve.”

Coverage for those already enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan will automatically be renewed. Enrollment is currently open for those three plans, along with Qualified Health Plans. NY State of Health says most who enroll are also eligible for financial assistance.

Call NY State of Health at (855) 355-5777 or visit the website to enroll.