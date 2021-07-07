NYGOP Chairman reacts to Cuomo’s disaster emergency for gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Republicans are reacting to the disaster emergency that was declared on gun violence in New York State by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement opposing the Governor’s disaster emergency on gun violence on July 6, 2021.

Chairman Langworthy’s full statement can be read below:

“We have a state of emergency in New York–it’s called one-Party Democrat rule. What did Cuomo think would happen when he let all the dangerous criminals back onto the streets? We have a public safety crisis that has been created by Democrats who handcuff and villainize police, while coddling violent career criminals by eliminating bail, loosening parole and allowing them free rein in our communities. The only way we are going to get this scourge of violence under control is to throw out the Democrats who created this nightmare in the first place–starting with Andrew Cuomo.” NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy

Local state lawmakers also released statements Tuesday night in reaction to Governor Cuomo’s disaster emergency on gun violence.

“The fact of the matter is that gun violence has skyrocketed since the implementation of the so-called bail “reforms” which hampered our criminal justice system’s ability to keep violent criminals off our streets. I am concerned by the governor’s rhetoric in his announcement to curb gun violence. Will this rhetoric lead to yet another SAFE Act that grossly limits the freedoms of law-abiding New Yorkers. I urge the state and my colleagues in the Legislature to keep a keen eye on what his plan entails and to work to uphold the rights of those who abide by our laws.” ASSEMBLYMAN CHRISTOPHER S. FRIEND (R,C,I-BIG FLATS)