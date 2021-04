ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Labor is warning residents of a text scam. They said in a Tweet Tuesday that a text from the DOL will never come on a 10-digit phone number. See the image below for an example of a fraud text.

They say the only numbers you may receive a text from are 468311 or 22751. Anyone who experiences fraud or is suspicious should report it to the DOL.