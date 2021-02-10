NYS to allow reopening of large arenas for events on Feb. 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) — Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says large arenas in the state can open starting Feb. 23.

This applies to those that host sporting events, concerts and other events that would draw large crowds.

These venues can hold a maximum of 10 percent capacity, with a total not exceeding 10,000 people. Seating will be assigned. This would not apply to First Arena, Dunn Field, or the Clemens Center, but it could impact Watkins Glen International.

Those who attend must get a PCR test within 72 hours of the event, and have a negative result. Face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks will also be required.

In addition to this, the New York State Department of Health must approve any event set to take place.