NYSP: Men get into fight after attaching chain to vehicles, playing ‘Tug of War’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say showed up to the Trooper barracks in Mayfield intoxicated on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the Budget Inn for a disturbance.

When troopers arrived, they say they found two males involved in an altercation after attaching a chain between their two vehicles and playing “Tug of War” in the parking lot.

Police say one of the drivers, Harold Young, showed signs of intoxication. He provided a breath sample of 0.30 percent B.A.C.

While Young was being processed, troopers observed Amanda Vannostrand drive her vehicle into the parking lot of the barracks to pick Young up. She’s accused of driving under the influence and provided a breath sample of 0.30 percent B.A.C.

Young and Vannostrand were both charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Both are due in court next month.