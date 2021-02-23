NYSUT releases statement on decision to require state standardized exams

A teacher walks through a classroom as high school students work on a 4 hours philosophy dissertation, that kicks off the French general baccalaureat exam for getting into university, on June 18, 2018 at the lycee Pasteur in Strasbourg, eastern France. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers on Tuesday strongly rebuked the federal government’s decision to mandate that states administer standardized tests this school year.

“In a year that has been anything but standard, mandating that students take standardized tests just doesn’t make sense. As the educators in the classroom, we have always known that standardized tests are not the best way to measure a child’s development, and they are especially unreliable right now. We need to ensure that our students who have been hit hardest during the pandemic receive the support they need. Sizing up students with inequitable and stressful exams is not the solution.” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta

NYSUT previously encouraged the state to request a federal waiver of grades 3–8 and high school testing requirements. Thousands of comments were submitted to the state by educators demanding a waiver of testing requirements this year.