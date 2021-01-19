NYSUT seeking federal waiver to lift standardized, regents testing requirements for 2020-21 school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York’s largest teachers union is seeking a waiver to lift standardized testing and regents examination requirements.

New York State United Teachers has announced that they have called on the New York State Education Department to request a federal waiver for testing requirements. The waiver being requested mirrors a similar one New York was granted last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, lifting mandated testing requirements.

According to NYSUT, this would include requirements for grades three through eight and high school students; regents testing.

In a letter to Interim State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. and Board of Regents, NYSUT stated that the pandemic is continuing to disrupt “normal” education, as many schools in the state are following hybrid, in-person and remote learning.

The letter states, “throughout this school year there has not been a standardized mode of instruction across the state.”

NYSUT also stated that they are calling on New York to delay the implementation of the Next Generation Learning Standards, allowing districts to have more time to prepare for the curriculum. The union has requested this implementation to be delayed until the 2023-2024 school year, with new tests not being administered until the Spring of 2024.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta commented on these requests.

“While we believe in measuring student success, students should again be afforded opportunities to showcase their hard work without being subjected to the stress of either the 3-8 or Regents exams in the midst of crises on multiple fronts,” stated President Pallotta. “Educators know their students’ needs and how to maximize their potential. Giving them the flexibility to help their students achieve their best without administering these tests is the right thing to do this year.”

The full letter from NYSUT to the New York State Education Department can be read in full below.