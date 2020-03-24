Officials say ban on polystyrene during COVID19 pandemic would hurt takeout businesses

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York State lawmakers are trying to stop democratic officials from adding new regulations to the state budget plan.

The New York budget plan must be complete by April 1st. Democratic legislators are pushing to ban polystyrene packaging materials that are used by restaurants. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, many food businesses are only permitted to use take-out and delivery methods.

Some Republicans say this ban would hurt food businesses even more.

Below is a statement from Senate Republican Leader, John J. Flanagan: