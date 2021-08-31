Over $1M in CARES funds available to NYS non-profit organizations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds will be available to non-profit and faith-based organizations in New York State. The funds will be used to provide services and supports for students and families adversely affected by the pandemic.

The State Education Department’s Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers will provide grants that will range from $10,000 to $25,000 to 47 organizations. The program’s goal is to expand a variety of services already provided through the CSTACs, and increase statewide capacity to support effective community school strategies. Regions that are eligible for program support were identified based on economic disadvantage and the adverse impacts of the coronavirus.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said the resources made available by this funding will benefit New York State communities.

“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” Young said. “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”

The New York State Education Department previously used CARES Act funding to amend two existing contracts with the CSTACs at Fordham University and the Research Foundation for the State University of New York at Binghamton University to expand their scope of work.

The amended contracts allow the CSTACs to partner with community and faith-based organizations, as well as school districts, to leverage the resources and experience of community-based partners to address the needs children and families most adversely impacted by Coronavirus.

The partnership awards will be distributed to organizations providing support to children and their families in social emotional Learning or mental health services, academic enrichment, digital literacy for students and families and family services.

Organizations can apply on the New York State Cares for Community’s website.