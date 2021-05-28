Parole reform proposals call for expanding eligibility to violent offenders in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two bills currently proposed in the New York State Senate would change the protocol surrounding parole eligibility and release.

The Elder Parole Act and Fair & Timely Parole Act are receiving mixed reactions in the Rochester community.

According to state senate website, the Elder Parole Act would allow people 55 and older who have served at least 15 years of a sentence to be considered for release on parole.

The Fair and Timely Parole Act allows the board of parole to release incarcerated people who are eligible unless they present a current and unreasonable risk that can’t be prevented by parole supervision.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is urging state representatives to vote against the bills.

“You’re going to have the most violent offenders in our community be released after serving just a portion of their sentence,” she said.

State senator in the 56th district, Jeremy Cooney, said this isn’t a get out of jail free card, it’s a chance for incarcerated people to have a chance. He also said it should be noted that if the Elder Parole Act passes, anyone 55 and older seeking parole would still have to appear in front of the Parole Board. Under the Fair and Timely Parole Act, the review in front of the Parole Board changes to a presumption of release.

“Individuals who may have done a wrong in the past can sometimes, in some instances, change. And the criminal justice system is not about locking up people and throwing away the key, it’s about finding improvement and opportunities for them to better themselves,” Cooney said.

Doorley also said nobody is thinking about victims in all of this.

“They went through the court process, they went through this horrific event in their lives, even though this was not going to bring their loved one back they had some sense of relief that the perpetrator would be in prison for 25 to life and that’s not going to be the case,” Doorley said.

Gates police chief James VanBrederode said he believes this legislation would harm the community.

“Predicting future behavior from people is not a perfect science,” he said. “I think this would create a lot of anxiety and stress for these victims.”

The Elder Parole Act is in the Senate committee and the Fair and Timely Parole Act is on the floor calendar.

In a press release Thursday, Doorley gave examples of Monroe County incarcerated people who could be eligible for parole under the Elder Parole Act: