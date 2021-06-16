PHOTOS: Fireworks, illuminated landmarks celebrate end of COVID restrictions in New York

NY News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

NEW YORK (WETM) – Fireworks were set off simultaneously across New York State on Tuesday night in celebration of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by Governor Cuomo.

Firework shows were set up in New York Harbor, Jones Beach State Park, Binghamton University M Lot, Lake Placid, Nyack, Utica, Niagara Falls State Park, Rochester Dome Arena, NYS Fairgrounds, and Empire State Plaza in Albany.

Landmarks were lit up blue and gold to mark the celebration as well.

  • Empire State Building
  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Check out some of the fireworks and landmarks from Tuesday night’s celebration.

Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately

All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:

  • Sports and recreation
  • Construction
  • Manufacturing
  • Trade
  • Child care
  • Camps
  • Food services
  • Offices
  • Real estate
  • Buildings
  • Agriculture
  • Fishing
  • Forestry
  • Amusement and family entertainment
  • Personal care services
  • Gyms
  • Retail
  • Malls
  • Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending Now