Proposed solution given in dispute between NY, federal government over Green Light Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There may soon be a settlement in a dispute over New York’s Green Light Law and giving Department of Motor Vehicle records to immigration agents.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suspended New Yorkers’ access to the Trusted Traveler Program because the Green Light Law denies U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents access to records at the DMV.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, to restore Trusted Travelers, he would give up the DMV records but not social security numbers as they can be used to find undocumented immigrants.

Acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf released a statement Thursday: