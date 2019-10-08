READ: Plea deal between Chris Collins and federal prosecutors

(WIVB) — The plea deal between former Congressman Chris Collins and federal prosecutors can be read in its entirety here.

Last week in federal court, Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI related to insider trading.

Collins’ son Cameron and Cameron’s fiancee’s father, Stephen Zarsky, also admitted to their roles in the case.

Collins’ guilty plea came hours after he formally left his position as one of western New York’s representatives in Congress.

He will be sentenced in January.