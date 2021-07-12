Report: New Yorkers more worried about cost of gas, groceries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you think the prices at the pump, or at the grocery store, have been a lot to handle lately, you’re not alone.

According to new numbers from Siena College, New Yorkers are more worried about those prices than they have been in years.

63% of polled New Yorkers in Quarter 2 of this year believe food prices have either a very or somewhat serious impact for them. That number is at 54% for gas prices, the highest that category has been since 2014, according to Siena College.

“There’s a lot of factors – it’s hard to put your finger on just one,” Jarrett Felton said, a financial advisor with Rochester-based Invessent Wealth Management. He says a driving factor behind grocery prices going up could be labor shortages.

A separate report from business.org says credit card debt has gone up for 62% of Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Felton says the spending habits of many Americans were altered during the pandemic. His advice now: have a plan.

“I would say get a budget together, and then cross it out. And then put a more realistic one in place,” Felton said.

That same Siena College study says consumer optimism in New York State is on the rise.