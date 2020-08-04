Rhode Island added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, Delaware, D.C. removed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that one more state was added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new state is Rhode Island, making 34 states total, plus Puerto Rico. Washington D.C. and Delaware have been removed since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

Regarding the coronations numbers in New York, things continue to trend in the right direction. The governor announced Tuesday that of 70,993 tests conducted Monday, 746 came back positive — an infection rate of 1.05%.

Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York remain at a low point since mid-March at 568, and three people in the state died from the virus Monday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.0%0.9%1.1%
Central New York0.8%0.7%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.8%1.1%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.3%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.7%1.0%1.7%
New York City1.0%1.0%1.0%
North Country0.4%0.0%0.6%
Southern Tier0.5%0.9%0.9%
Western New York0.7%2.2%1.1%

