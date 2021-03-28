Rochester man makes Suez Canal video game

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Saturday marks the fifth day since a giant container ship was stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The ship named the Ever Given is blocking the crucial waterway and disrupting global shipping and trade. The gaff also caused a flurry on social media, inspiring memes, and now a video game.

Rochester man Eric Wilder created an online game where you can play as the lone bulldozer tasked with moving the ship. The Game Boy Style graphics coupled with the nostalgic music have been a hit online. But, much like the real deal, little can be done to move the boat.

Idk why I made this. But you can play it here: https://t.co/pqcbnChoP5 pic.twitter.com/Gi8QifnvN1 — Eric Wilder (@Eric_C_Wilder) March 26, 2021

That has not stopped people from trying. Eric’s original tweet has amassed more than 4,000 views. Outstanding for a game he says he put together in a little over two hours.

Authorities have failed at new attempts to free the vessel. But, maybe you’ll have better luck.

You can play the Suez Canal game on Eric’s website.