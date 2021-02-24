Senate Majority passes legislation to improve utility services across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate Democratic Majority passed legislation on Tuesday to make sure that the utility services New Yorkers depend on meet added criteria for safety and regulation.

The package will extend the COVID-19 moratorium for utility service disconnections, hold utility companies accountable for failures in restoring service, and ensure that utility companies do not pass on the cost of legislative lobbying to customers.

Additionally, it will clarify the medical equipment that qualifies for essential electric service.

These bills will also make sure customers are compensated for service interruptions, provide them with a voice for consumer advocacy within the Public Service Commission, and strengthen the standards for the utility service provider’s emergency response plans. In addition, this package will require new gas infrastructure projects to be approved by a professional engineer and add public oversight to the pay rates of top utility executives.

“New Yorkers deserve to be able to depend on the utility services that they are paying for,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “Across New York State, we have seen serious issues with the services being provided by utility companies, especially following major weather events that have become increasingly common. I commend the sponsors for these bills.”

The legislation being passed by the Senate Majority, includes: