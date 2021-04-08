SLA extends alcohol-to-go into May

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority extended the executive order permitting takeout alcohol. A new update on its COVID guidance website names the new expiration date as May 6.

Previously, the order was set to expire on April 6, and March 28 before that. On Tuesday, Dominick Purnomo—local restaurateur and Feed Albany president—tweeted that the order was extended.

. @NYGovCuomo has just extended the emergency order for another two weeks. It’s ridiculous that we need to keep asking for this every two weeks. We need more stability and we need our electeds to pass A3116 in the assembly. This is a matter of survival for restaurants. https://t.co/Amf7SJSjNe — Dominick Purnomo (@dominickpurnomo) April 5, 2021

According to Purnomo, a restaurant industry advocate, passing a particular bill—A3116—is essential to keeping many restaurants afloat. Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy sponsors the bill, which would lengthen to-go alcohol services for two years.

Although the bill is welcomed by restaurants, Fahy said there’s been push back from liquor stores and distributors.