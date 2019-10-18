Sports betting study delayed, could affect NYS gambling laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A highly anticipated study from the New York State Gambling Commission has been delayed until next year.

This comes as the state considers whether to allow private casinos and mobile sports betting.

The study would have given legislature valuable information about the future of gambling.

Initially the plan was the have it out by the end of the year, giving officials time to read it.

Now the study won’t be released until April 1, the same day the state’s budget is due.

“While we are disappointed that the deadline is pushed back, we respect the Gaming Commission’s decision,” Brent Stevens said.

Stevens is the founder, chairman and CEO of Peninsula Pacific which owns del Lago Resort & Casino.

“This comprehensive and detailed report will be used to determine gaming policy statewide, therefore we understand if more time is required. However, we believe a first draft deadline of April 1, 2020 much be upheld.”