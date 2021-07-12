State Police ticket 702 Southern Tier drivers over July 4th weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Police announced the results of the July Fourth weekend crackdown campaign.

The enforcement campaign ticketed 702 motorists in the Southern Tier, 1,070 in the Finger Lakes, and issued 10,238 tickets statewide.

“Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve.”

During the campaign, Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, targeted reckless and aggressive driving, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

A breakdown of violations by troop is listed below:

roopRegionSpeedDWI Arrests(# of persons)Distracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotalTickets(includes other violations)
AWestern NY435192210581,160
BNorth Country14384165540
CSouthern Tier3409124013702
DCentral NY2941612415847
EFinger Lakes36017138361,070
FUpper Hudson Valley4254240154131,319
GCapital Region3351121686838
KLower Hudson Valley753371364171,395
LLong Island13418251516457
NYCNew York City3739201468
TNYS Thruway739153165421,442

The special enforcement period began on Friday, July 2, 2021, and ran through Monday, July 5, 2021.

