SUNY: Trump administration’s proposed visa change risks international students

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — President Trump’s administration has proposed to eliminate the “duration of status” for international students, exchange visitors, and those working in international media. This prompted a response from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, who issued a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, in opposition.

There are well over 20,000 international students in the SUNY system, and Malatras says not only would changing the duration status put their students at risk, but it would also destabilize the economy.

Duration of status currently allows international students to stay in the U.S. for as long as it takes them to finish their degree, as long as they’re taking a full course load.

Eliminating this would put a fixed time limit on students’ visas, and Malatras says that could impact if they’re able to finish their degree. DHS said the current duration of status policy, and an increase in the number of f-visa academic students, pose “a challenge to the department’s ability to effectively monitor and oversee these categories of non-immigrants.”

In his letter to DHS, Malatras wrote “while national security is of the utmost concern, campuses across the SUNY system have already implemented and followed rigorous protocols in coordination with federal and state authorities.”

Malatras closed out the letter by saying he is committed to working with Homeland Security on a new proposal that accomplishes national security goals, while also keeping the U.S. a hub for international learning.